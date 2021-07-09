Cancel
Clark County, NV

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Lincoln County; Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures across the eastern Mojave Desert and Las Vegas Valley will range from 112 to 118, 115 to 125 in the Colorado River Valley and Lake Mead, and 105 to 115 in the lower elevations of Lincoln County. * WHERE...Portions of Lincoln and Clark counties in Nevada including Las Vegas. Lake Mead and Lake Mohave NRA, San Bernardino County including Yucca Valley, the Morongo Basin, and the Mojave Preserve. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Long standing temperature records are likely to be rivaled or exceeded. Elevated overnight lows will provide little relief from the dangerous conditions.

Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Clark County, NV
Lincoln County, NV
