Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN...NORTHERN LYCOMING...AND TIOGA COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 401 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Buttonwood, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Ralston, Buttonwood and Liberty.alerts.weather.gov
