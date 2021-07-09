Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lycoming County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN...NORTHERN LYCOMING...AND TIOGA COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 401 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Buttonwood, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Ralston, Buttonwood and Liberty.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, PA
County
Sullivan County, PA
City
Ralston, PA
County
Lycoming County, PA
County
Tioga County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lycoming#Doppler#Buttonwood#Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy