Coconino County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 05:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Marble and Glen Canyons including Page and Lees Ferry. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 330 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, Mescal and Cascabel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 297 and 303. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Geronimo Estates, or 10 miles north of Payson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail and 45 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Geronimo Estates. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to leave children and pets in the vehicle. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 Saturday, and reaching 102 to 107 degrees in many areas by Monday. Overnight lows will struggle to drop below 70 degrees providing only limited relief. These conditions will continue until at least Thursday of next week. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. In Montana, Southeastern Carbon, Fallon and Powder River. * WHEN...From Noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Wabash County in southeastern Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some storms will be repeating their heavy rains over the same areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. Rainfall amounts upwards to an inch are expected in a short amount of time, and localized higher totals are possible. This rain will result in minor flooding issues.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay out of the sun, and check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in a vehicle under any circumstance. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or late evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 to 102 are expected. * WHERE...The urban corridor of New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and nearby counties. * WHEN...Until 8:00 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels may result in heat related health issues for some individuals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur from mid afternoon until early evening.
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bighorn Canyon, Custer, Golden Valley, Musselshell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Custer; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 Saturday, and reaching 102 to 107 degrees in many areas by Monday. Overnight lows will struggle to drop below 70 degrees providing only limited relief. These conditions will continue until at least Thursday of next week. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bighorn Canyon, Custer, Golden Valley, Musselshell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Custer; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 Saturday, and reaching 102 to 107 degrees in many areas by Monday. Overnight lows will struggle to drop below 70 degrees providing only limited relief. These conditions will continue until at least Thursday of next week. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Saturday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
Elbert County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Elbert A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL ELBERT COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 318 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elberton, moving northeast at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Elberton, Middleton, Russell State Park, Lake Russell, Sweet City, Ruckersville, Dewy Rose and Rock Branch. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Millard County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Millard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Millard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MILLARD COUNTY At 529 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delta, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delta, Hinckley, Oak City, Abraham, Greenwood, Mc Cornick, Sutherland and Sugarville. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 76 and 99. US Route 50 between mile markers 90 and 114. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 330 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, Mescal and Cascabel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 297 and 303. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pike County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE AND NORTHEASTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 604 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jackson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Piketon, Beaver, Givens, Stockdale, Linn, Germany, State Route 335 at State Route 776 and Minford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-17 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 647 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Cedar Pass, or 23 miles southwest of Philip, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cactus Flat and Minuteman Missile Visitors Center. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 109 and 145. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bradford FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BRADFORD COUNTY At 551 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, New Albany, South Branch, Le Roy, Sugar Run, Grover, Wilmot, Hollenback, Evergreen, West Le Roy and Browntown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Ballard County, KYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARLISLE AND SOUTHERN BALLARD COUNTIES At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wickliffe, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Barlow, La Center and Lovelaceville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Wabash County in southeastern Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some storms will be repeating their heavy rains over the same areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. Rainfall amounts upwards to an inch are expected in a short amount of time, and localized higher totals are possible. This rain will result in minor flooding issues.
Ballard County, KYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ballard by NWS

Scioto County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Scioto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE AND NORTHEASTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES At 604 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Jackson, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Piketon, Beaver, Givens, Stockdale, Linn, Germany, State Route 335 at State Route 776 and Minford. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

