Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Northern Liberty, Southern Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chambers; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 301 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hardin to near Daisetta to near Devers to 8 miles southwest of Nome. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Daisetta, Hardin, Devers, Dayton Lakes and Moss Hill.

alerts.weather.gov

