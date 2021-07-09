Special Weather Statement issued for Dauphin, Juniata, Perry by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dauphin; Juniata; Perry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PERRY...JUNIATA...AND DAUPHIN COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 403 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Mcalisterville, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Millersburg, Newport, New Buffalo, Ickesburg, Liverpool, Halifax, Thompsontown and Millerstown.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0