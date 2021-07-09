Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Saturday morning. * Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area beginning this evening, and will last through tonight. Rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches are expected, with potential for locally higher amounts in areas that see repeated rounds of showers and storms. This rain will be falling on already wet soils given previous heavy rains, leading to the increased flash flood risk.alerts.weather.gov
