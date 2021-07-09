Cancel
Clark County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in west central Illinois, Hancock, Henderson, McDonough and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines, Henry IA, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Saturday morning. * Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area beginning this evening, and will last through tonight. Rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches are expected, with potential for locally higher amounts in areas that see repeated rounds of showers and storms. This rain will be falling on already wet soils given previous heavy rains, leading to the increased flash flood risk.

alerts.weather.gov

Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Wabash County in southeastern Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some storms will be repeating their heavy rains over the same areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. Rainfall amounts upwards to an inch are expected in a short amount of time, and localized higher totals are possible. This rain will result in minor flooding issues.
Broome County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego; Sullivan; Tioga FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * Through late Saturday night. * * Thunderstorms move into the area by Saturday afternoon and continue through the rest of the day. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas that recently received heavy rain.
Auglaize County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Delaware, Franklin, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 09:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Darke; Delaware; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby; Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of East Central Indiana and Ohio, including the following counties, in East Central Indiana, Fayette IN, Union IN and Wayne. In Ohio, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Delaware, Franklin OH, Greene, Hardin, Licking, Logan, Madison, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Union OH. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are expected today through Saturday afternoon. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Localized higher totals are possible and flash flooding may develop, especially late this afternoon through tonight.
Adair County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Adair, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 12:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Adair; Delaware FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair and Delaware will expire at 1 PM CDT this afternoon. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 14:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 229 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carrizo moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Apache Reservation. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Edwards, Wabash, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 14:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards; Wabash; White The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Wabash County in southeastern Illinois North Central White County in southeastern Illinois * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 217 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch, with locally higher totals, are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Crossville, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 122 and 130. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Geronimo Estates, or 10 miles north of Payson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail and 45 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Geronimo Estates. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY At 356 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Safford Regional Airport, Pima and Central. This includes the following highways Route 70 between mile markers 326 and 332. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Millard County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Millard by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Millard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MILLARD COUNTY At 529 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delta, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delta, Hinckley, Oak City, Abraham, Greenwood, Mc Cornick, Sutherland and Sugarville. This includes the following highways US Route 6 between mile markers 76 and 99. US Route 50 between mile markers 90 and 114. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY At 356 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Safford Regional Airport, Pima and Central. This includes the following highways Route 70 between mile markers 326 and 332. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Oglala Lakota A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN OGLALA LAKOTA COUNTY At 547 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Intersection of Red Shirt and Cuny Table Roads to Badlands National Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thunder Valley, Kyle North Route Housing, Kyle, Rockyford and Lonesome Valley. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 536 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continued across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include East Verde Estates. This includes the following highways State Route 87 between mile markers 258 and 262. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mercer County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mercer; Oliver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WESTERN OLIVER AND SOUTH CENTRAL MERCER COUNTIES At 809 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Beulah, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beulah. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Wabash County in southeastern Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some storms will be repeating their heavy rains over the same areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. Rainfall amounts upwards to an inch are expected in a short amount of time, and localized higher totals are possible. This rain will result in minor flooding issues.
Ontario County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ontario by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ontario FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Buffalo has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of western New York, including the following county, Ontario. * From 11 PM EDT this evening through late Saturday night. * An area of low pressure will track northeast across Ohio tonight along a stationary front that stretches all the way east through western and central New York. This area of low pressure will then track east across western NY and the Finger Lakes region on Saturday. Moderate to heavy rain will enter far western NY tonight and then track eastward across the region through Saturday evening. Thunderstorms are possible and due to recent substantial rainfall, localized flooding is a concern. One hour flash flood guidance is 1 to 2 inches across a majority of the region. This could easily be reached, especially if training thunderstorms or organized areas of slow moving heavy rain occur near Metro areas and locations prone to flooding. Rises on rivers and creeks are also expected. However, the rivers and creeks of most concern at this time are the Buffalo Creeks, where minor to even some moderate flooding may occur due to an additional 2 to 2.5 inches of rainfall that is expected by Saturday afternoon.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Camden, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Thunderstorms with locally heavy rain are expected to affect eastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and New Jersey from Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are anticipated in a short amount of time with local amounts up to 3 to 5 inches possible.
Medina County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 115 AM EDT. * At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Medina, Wadsworth, Rittman, Lodi, Creston, Chippewa Lake, Seville, Westfield Center, Spencer, Gloria Glens Park, Burbank, Briarwood Beach and Chippewa-On-The-Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Washington County, MEweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Visibility continues to improve across the area, therefore the advisory will be allowed to expire.
Yuma County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yuma County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA AND NORTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Eckley to 14 miles north of Stratton. Movement was east at 10 mph. Half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bonny Reservoir, Hale, Beecher Island, Idalia and Vernon. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 193 and 231.
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kit Carson County; Yuma County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN YUMA AND NORTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles south of Eckley to 14 miles north of Stratton. Movement was east at 10 mph. Half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bonny Reservoir, Hale, Beecher Island, Idalia and Vernon. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 193 and 231.

