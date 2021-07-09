Cancel
Hillsborough County, NH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN YORK, SOUTHEASTERN MERRIMACK, SOUTHERN STRAFFORD, EASTERN HILLSBOROUGH, AND ROCKINGHAM COUNTIES At 401 PM EDT, Rain is beginning to diminish across the warning area. Runoff from earlier showers will continue to cause small streams and creeks to rise with ongoing flooding into the evening hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Manchester, Nashua, Concord, Derry, Rochester, Merrimack, Portsmouth, Hampton, Durham, and Exeter. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

