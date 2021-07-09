Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, Polk, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marion; Polk; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK...WEST CENTRAL MARION AND NORTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
