Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, Polk, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marion; Polk; Warren THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN POLK...WEST CENTRAL MARION AND NORTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, IA
City
Marion, IA
County
Polk County, IA
County
Marion County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#15 10 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy