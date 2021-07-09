Flood Warning issued for Bee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Bee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Aransas River Near Skidmore affecting Bee County. For the Aransas River...including Skidmore...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Aransas River Near Skidmore. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue a slow fall to below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs. Crops are damaged and pastureland is flooded in the Poesta and Aransas Creek flood plains upstream. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Aransas River Skidmore 13.0 22.7 Sat 8 am 10.7 5.1 2.6 1.9 1.7