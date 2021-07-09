Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bee County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Bee by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Bee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Aransas River Near Skidmore affecting Bee County. For the Aransas River...including Skidmore...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Aransas River Near Skidmore. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.7 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will continue a slow fall to below flood stage late tonight. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs. Crops are damaged and pastureland is flooded in the Poesta and Aransas Creek flood plains upstream. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Aransas River Skidmore 13.0 22.7 Sat 8 am 10.7 5.1 2.6 1.9 1.7

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bee County, TX
City
Skidmore, TX
Local
Texas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Livestock#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy