The centerpiece of every living room isn’t the TV, though lots of people would tell you otherwise. No. It’s the couch that can really make or break your room. Even if you have an enormous television, if the couch you’re sitting on isn’t comfortable, you won’t want to sit through a movie. That’s why we’ve been scouring the internet for cozy couches you can buy online, especially ones that remind us of the TikTok famous cloud couch. Well, Costco is now selling a 6-piece modular sectional that you can set up as a regular couch or turn into a sprawling bed, and it comes with an unbeatable price.