2021 Team Preview: Lake Travis Cavaliers
District: 26-6A 2020 Season Recap (6-1) 2020 was a shorter season than Lake Travis is used to in more ways than one. The Cavaliers only played six regular season games, which they won by an average margin of 42 points, as their final two contests against Akins and Westlake were cancelled due to COVID-19 and contract tracing. After they returned to the field, their postseason stay didn’t last long either as Round Rock stunned the Cavaliers 35-21 in the playoff opener, the first time Lake Travis had failed to make it out of the first round since 2012.texashsfootball.com
