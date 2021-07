The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team preview series with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) breakdown the current Bulldogs roster and predict just how this year will go for Mississippi State. Will Mike Leach turn a corner in year two in Starkville? Is it going to be Will Rodgers getting the nod at quarterback for the Bulldogs? Is Zach Arnett ready to get the Bulldogs defense rolling again? Did Mississippi State win the transfer portal? We talk it all on this special Mississippi State Bulldog edition of The College Football Experience.