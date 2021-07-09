Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Man shot, killed at Five Points MARTA station, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9ewc_0asOAo0d00

ATLANTA — Police say a man was shot and killed in downtown Atlanta at the Five Points MARTA station Friday afternoon.

We have a reporter and a photographer at the scene gathering more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:18 p.m. The man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital, where he died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim’s identity has not been released. Police have not released any information about the potential shooter.

  • Who is Bryan Rhoden, the suspect accused in a triple murder at a Cobb County country club?

This is the second fatal shooting at the Five Points MARTA station this week. A man was shot and killed on the eastbound platform on the 5th. That victim’s identity has also not been released.

It’s unclear if today’s victim was inside or outside the station. Crime scene tape was strung across one entrance Friday afternoon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Channel 2 Action News#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 7

Community Policy