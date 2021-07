Qualcomm has announced its first smartphone, which for now doesn't seem to have a proper name, as it is dubbed the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. The device has been designed by Asus for Qualcomm and looks rather nondescript, as you can see from the video/images here. However, the component choice is definitely premium, something reflected very starkly in the ambitious pricing – US$1,500. Qualcomm encourages those interested to sign up to become a Snapdragon Insider and be notified about further details and availability.