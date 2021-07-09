Did Lil Wayne Get Married?

He looks to Jermaine Dupri as a father figure and Bow Wow doesn't shirk at an opportunity to tease the mega-producer. This time, Bow is playfully targeting J.D.'s personal life, particularly his dating choices, and he's gotten Da Brat to co-sign his sentiments. From 2002 to 2009, Dupri and Janet Jackson were an item. It has been widely reported that the couple decided to break up because neither party was willing to make the sacrifice to move in with the other, and Janet wasn't going to make the leap to call Atlanta her permanent home.