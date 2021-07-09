Did Lil Wayne Get Married?
Lil Wayne is clearing up his marital status. The "6 Foot 7 Foot" rapper has been dating model Denise Bidot since June 2020, according to The Sun. Wayne began his relationship with Bidot shortly after he ended his engagement to makeup artist and model La'Tecia Thomas, per Hiphopdx. The outlet also noted that Wayne has an extensive dating history, having dated R&B stars like Christina Milian and Keri Hilson, as well as model Dana Lee, in the past.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0