Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newfane, VT

Library to host variety of events

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 7 days ago

NEWFANE - The Moore Free Library is hosting numerous events throughout the month of July. On Thursday, July 8, at 7 pm, Cuban poet and author Pablo Medina will read from his newest publication, “The Foreigner’s Song: New and Selected Poems.” Light refreshments will be provided. Medina is the author of several books in Spanish and English and has translated works of Federico García Lorca and Virgillio Piñera into English. He has won numerous awards and received prestigious foundation support.

www.dvalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townshend, VT
City
Newfane, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Local
Vermont Entertainment
State
Vermont State
City
Brattleboro, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Len Cabral
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Volunteers#Photography#Cuban#Advance Directive#Vermonters#Crochet#Rooster Sheep Cat#Italian#Marlboro#The Conversation Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

First case of Covid-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic village

Tokyo — A person has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said on Saturday, in the first such case that adds to concerns about infections at the Games which begin next week. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump showerhead rule on more water flow goes down the drain

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for Donald Trump’s quest for “perfect” hair. The Biden administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy