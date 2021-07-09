Library to host variety of events

NEWFANE - The Moore Free Library is hosting numerous events throughout the month of July. On Thursday, July 8, at 7 pm, Cuban poet and author Pablo Medina will read from his newest publication, “The Foreigner’s Song: New and Selected Poems.” Light refreshments will be provided. Medina is the author of several books in Spanish and English and has translated works of Federico García Lorca and Virgillio Piñera into English. He has won numerous awards and received prestigious foundation support.