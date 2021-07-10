5820 Bradington Dr, Henrico, VA 23059

Very unique floor plan in Wyndham. Located close to the golf course. Pool is included in monthly fee. Quiet cul-de-sac. soft close Kitchen cabinets are new. Most light fixtures have been replaced. New hardwood floor on first level. New roof. Architecturally pleasing floorplan. Walking trails throughout neighborhood. 2nd largest bedroom also has an additional room which could be game or play room. Although not verified, we believe the square footage is 140 sq ft more due to the bonus room over the garage. The previous owners quoted a higher sq footage than what the county has posted. Lots of neighborhood functions throughout the year. Showings begin Friday at 9 am. All offers will be considered & answered by Monday July 12th at 10pm.