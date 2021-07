Gloria Brown, Executive Director of the Rambo Memorial Health Center, celebrated her official retirement after almost 17 years of service on Friday, July 2. Gloria started her career at the Health Center by taking care of the “regular RN duties,” which many times consisted of going out into the community. She visited the county jail many times to administer TB tests, and helped administer flu shots. In her earlier years, up to 16,000 shots would be given annually. She stated she enjoyed working with the people of Muskingum County.