Ozone alters the behavior of plant roots

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising temperatures and ozone levels are changing the way that plant roots interact with the soil and promoting carbon loss, according to a new study from NC State University. The researchers found that both climate factors have a detrimental effect on soybean plant roots, in particular, and their symbiotic relationship with microorganisms in the soil.

www.earth.com

#Ozone#Greenhouse Gas#Science Advances#Carbon Sequestration#Plant#Nc State University#Amf#Earth Com
