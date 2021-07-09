Cancel
Florida hospital names chief philanthropy officer

By Hannah Mitchell
beckershospitalreview.com
Cover picture for the articleMichael Morsberger has been named chief philanthropy officer and president at Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center Foundation, according to a July 8 report by The Florida Weekly. Mr. Morsberger has extensive fundraising experience in healthcare and education. He has held executive philanthropy leadership positions at Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine and Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health System.

