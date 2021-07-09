Florida hospital names chief philanthropy officer
Michael Morsberger has been named chief philanthropy officer and president at Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center Foundation, according to a July 8 report by The Florida Weekly. Mr. Morsberger has extensive fundraising experience in healthcare and education. He has held executive philanthropy leadership positions at Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine and Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health System.www.beckershospitalreview.com
