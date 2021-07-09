Cancel
Utica, NY

Area lawmakers mixed on gun violence declaration

By From staff, wire reports
Romesentinel.com
 7 days ago

UTICA — Reaction among local lawmakers responding to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order declaring gun violence in New York State a disaster emergency earlier this week was mixed with Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, praising efforts to assist at-risk youth while maintaining support for gun ownership rights while Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, R-117, Black River, and Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-22, declaring the violence is a product of Democrats being soft on crime.

