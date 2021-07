If you’re one of those Tennessee Titans fans that hang out on Titan Sized from time to time, you’ve heard this before, but it still bears repeating. Kevin Byard is one of the best safeties in the game. He isn’t as recognizable as, say, a Troy Polamalu. He doesn’t carry that effortless swagger of, say, an Ed Reed. He may not be as talented as either one of them, but who is right?