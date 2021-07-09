Cancel
Tennessee State

Federal judge blocks Tennessee’s controversial bathroom sign law

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
wmcactionnews5.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge blocked Tennessee’s controversial new legislation requiring businesses to post signs about transgender access to bathrooms. House Bill 1182 went into effect July 1 and “requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity’s or business’ policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility.”

