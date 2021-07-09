Cancel
Beaumont, TX

Rain reschedules Beaulympics

By Olivia Malick Staff Writer
Beaumont Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Beaumont is postponing “Beaulympics,” their Olympics-inspired field day, from to July 17 due to heavy rain in Southeast Texas. “In looking at the forecast, the safety for our guests, attendees and volunteers is of paramount concern and this is the only choice we had given the circumstances,” Beaumont tourism and marketing developer Lauren Monitz said in a news release. “With over 60 organizations involved, we know the amount of people affected by this decision and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

