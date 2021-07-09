Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois State Board of Education mandates return to in-person learning

The State Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD — Illinois students are expected to return to in-person school next school year, wearing masks if they are not fully vaccinated. State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala on Friday issued a declaration mandating in-person learning. Remote instruction can be made available for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and must quarantine. All students 12 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

www.sj-r.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
City
Rockford, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mandates#Etiquette#Idph#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy