Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Police: One man killed, two wounded in north St. Louis shooting

By Associated Press
krcgtv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis say one man is dead and two others injured after a shooting at O'Fallon Park in the north end of the city. Officers were called to the park around 2 p.m. Thursday for reports of multiple shots fired and found three men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was declared dead at the scene, while another was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say the third man wounded was believed to be a bystander.

krcgtv.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#North End
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.

Comments / 2

Community Policy