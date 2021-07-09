Police: One man killed, two wounded in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis say one man is dead and two others injured after a shooting at O'Fallon Park in the north end of the city. Officers were called to the park around 2 p.m. Thursday for reports of multiple shots fired and found three men with gunshot wounds. One of the men was declared dead at the scene, while another was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say the third man wounded was believed to be a bystander.