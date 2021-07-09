Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Silver City, NM

Local News: July 9th, 2021

silvercityradio.com
 9 days ago

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. According to a news release from the National Forest Service Gila National Forest, the Johnson Fire on the Wilderness Ranger District is approximately 88,918 acres and 24% contained. The fire has received precipitation and is not showing any growth. Due to this news, Forest Order 03-06-05-21-017 was rescinded effective today, July 9th at 5:00 P.M. The public should be aware that there are trails that are not recommended due to erosion, logs, and hazards from falling trees. Those include #182 Crest Trail, #153 Mogollon Trail, and #189 Rain Creek. There may be other trails affected by either post-fire effects or flooding from monsoonal rains. The Forest is posting signage at popular wilderness trailheads to remind people of hazards of hiking/recreating in recently burned areas.

silvercityradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver City, NM
Health
City
Silver City, NM
City
Deming, NM
Silver City, NM
Government
City
Lordsburg, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Silver City Radio#Mogollon Trail#The Hidalgo Public Health#The Silver City Museum#Wnmu#Silvercitymuseum Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

'It's terrifying': Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

BERCHTESGADEN/BISCHOFSWIESEN, Germany, July 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the flooding that has devastated parts of Europe as "terrifying" on Sunday after the death toll across the region rose to 188 and a district of Bavaria was battered by the extreme weather. Merkel promised swift financial aid after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major at age 24

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the British Open on his links debut and became the first player to capture two different majors at the first attempt. The 24-year-old American closed with a bogey-free, 4-under 66 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth to follow up his victory at last year’s PGA Championship on debut, just 11 months ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy