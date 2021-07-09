Local News: July 9th, 2021

Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. According to a news release from the National Forest Service Gila National Forest, the Johnson Fire on the Wilderness Ranger District is approximately 88,918 acres and 24% contained. The fire has received precipitation and is not showing any growth. Due to this news, Forest Order 03-06-05-21-017 was rescinded effective today, July 9th at 5:00 P.M. The public should be aware that there are trails that are not recommended due to erosion, logs, and hazards from falling trees. Those include #182 Crest Trail, #153 Mogollon Trail, and #189 Rain Creek. There may be other trails affected by either post-fire effects or flooding from monsoonal rains. The Forest is posting signage at popular wilderness trailheads to remind people of hazards of hiking/recreating in recently burned areas.