CDC updates school guidelines, asks kids to return in person

By Sahar Chmais
haysfreepress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline school has proven to be burdensome for many children with failing rates that nearly doubled in Hays CISD and Dripping Springs ISD during the pandemic. Once again, the difficulty was proven when STAAR test grades dramatically dropped between 2019 and 2021 across the state. Based on the impact of...

haysfreepress.com

