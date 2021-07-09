Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana Makes Top 10 Least Rude Drivers

By klintonk
Posted by 
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I get asked all the time about my choice to commute to work each day. I moved to the Bitterroot Valley 6 years ago. Mainly because I couldn't afford housing anywhere in Missoula. The move meant that I would have to log 50 miles a day for work. I average about 30 minutes each way. Which is not bad, when you consider people in metropolitan areas commuting 1-2 hours each way to work. In fact, having lived blocks from work before, the commute is a nice way to decompress after a day on the job. It is a nice separation from work to home. That is of course as long as other drivers don't manage to unleash your road rage.

963theblaze.com

Comments / 2

96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
Local
Montana Traffic
Missoula, MT
Traffic
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Rudeness#Bankrate Com#Bank Rate#Montanans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

What is Montana’s Most Popular Ice Cream Truck Treat?

Growing up, it was one of the most recognizable sounds during summer time. I'm talking about the sound of an ice cream truck slowly making it's way to your neighborhood. You could be in the middle of building the Taj Mahal of tree forts, and you would drop everything to run into the house and beg for money. "MOM! THE ICE CREAM TRUCK IS COMING! MOM! MOM! MOM!" Eventually "Mom" would kick you down some change from her purse, and off you went. You would sprint out of the door like an Olympic track and field star. Hoping that the slow moving vehicle didn't already move on to another neighborhood. When you finally catch the truck, you are stuck trying to figure out what treat you would like. Do you try something new, or just go with what you always get?
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

2021 Is The Hottest Start To Summer In Missoula Since 1893

As you may have noticed, it's been pretty hot in Missoula lately. A few weeks back, we hit triple-digit temperatures, and we've been floating around in the 90-degree range ever since. And if you thought that maybe we'd start to move past it soon... think again. Just looking at the forecast for the next two weeks, I'm not seeing anything below 93 degrees.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Man Dies in a Kayaking Accident on a Montana River

What probably started as a way to beat the heat on a fun adventure ended in tragedy over the weekend. And our thoughts are with the victim's friends and family. Associated Press and other news sources tell us that a Kalispell, Montana, man died in a kayaking accident on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are investigating the incident.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Tons of Job Openings for Missoula Guns n Roses Show

It seems to be one of the biggest dilemmas for anyone who loves concerts. Do I pay my utility bill, or buy concert tickets? Do I buy groceries, or buy concert tickets? Will my mortgage company ding me if I pay them a couple weeks late? Is that bookie serious about breaking my legs? Because I REALLY want to see Guns n Roses.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Montanans Step Up to Help Dog Pulled Behind Car Until Collar Broke

We shared a story the other day where somebody had a bird show up on their porch with a blow dart sticking out of its neck. Some people were appalled that somebody would do that to a bird and just leave it to suffer. Others made the case that it was just a pigeon and they were more of a nuisance than anything else. But this story is sure to have everybody on the same page.....or at least I would hope so.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

An Open Letter to the Person Blowing Darts at Birds in Missoula

I don't really do "open letters" like all these ones I see people posting on the internet. But I felt like this was a prime situation to pen my first one. I was scrolling through my Nextdoor app recently when I saw where somebody in Missoula had posted a picture of a bird with an arrow stuck in its neck. Perhaps the bird ran itself into an arrow that was laying in a dangerous position? Possible. And I suppose the bird could have been showing off to his bird friends about how cool he is because he shoots human darts.....and then things took a turn for the worst. But for the sake of things, we're going to assume somebody decided to shoot the dart at the bird for some unknown reason.
Lolo, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Lolo Creek Fire now part of the Granite Pass Fire Complex

Firefighting officials have combined three smaller fires that are actually burning towards each other into one new complex, according to Fire Information Officer Kate Jerman. “There's the Shotgun Fire, which is located approximately seven miles north of Powell Junction,” said Jerman. “It's burning on the Powell Ranger District over in Idaho. Then, there's the BM Hill Fire which originated on the Powell Ranger District as well. But since then it has moved over into the Montana side onto the Missoula Ranger District. And there's the Lolo Creek Fire, which originated on the Missoula Ranger District about a mile and a half northeast of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. So all three of these fires are being managed under the Granite Pass Fire Complex.”
Missoula County, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula County Sheriff Want to Know if You’ve Seen This Flasher

How many times in the last month have you uttered the phrase "hot enough for ya?" We've had some record heat - and a quick check of the weather app on my phone shows nothing under 90 degrees in the next ten days. Five of those days are supposed to be 95 degrees, and three are projected at 99! We're pretty lucky that when the temps get toasty we have plenty of ways to keep cool around Missoula.
CarsPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Suburban Transforms Into Submarine on Flathead Lake

Opps! Somebody had a rough day on Flathead Lake. The following is satire. We hope everyone involved is okay. The hot summer heat has arrived in Montana. With each day slowly baking the western part of the state. When it comes to escaping the hot summer heat, there is a very popular destination...Flathead Lake. The lake is one of the largest natural lakes in the country, and is the leftover remnants of the ancient glacial Lake Missoula. Doesn't that sound refreshing on a 95 degree day? "Let's go take a dip in what remains of the giant ice cube lake."
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

My Cousin is Visiting Montana for the First Time, What Must He See?

Ancestry strikes again. At least when random relatives find me through the service, it's always good news. The latest find is a wonderful family in Idaho that we've never met before, and the son in his 20s, my cousin, is exploring Montana for the first time. There are all the touristy things we'll show him, but what do YOU think he should see while he's here?

Comments / 2

Community Policy