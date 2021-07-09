The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend
Although July marks the dog days of summer, it’ll be easy to stay cool with programming such as Sharkfest 2021 and Hallmark’s Christmas in July kicking off this weekend. As the world slowly starts back up, there are avalanches of highly anticipated releases for you to watch, such as Disney+’s Black Widow and the finale of Loki. From chilling documentaries answering the questions you’ve always had but never thought to ask, to cheesily heartwarming happily-ever-after holiday stories, Observer Entertainment has you covered.observer.com
