Mike Pappas to take on Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker for NJ Senate seat
With the primaries behind us, the real fun of election season begins. In the 16th Legislative District, former Congressman Mike Pappas won the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker for the open Senate seat. Pappas had a brief stint in Congress and at the U.S. Small Business Administration during the George W. Bush presidency. He later returned to local politics in his hometown and is ready to get back in the game.www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0