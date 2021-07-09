Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mike Pappas to take on Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker for NJ Senate seat

By Michael Aron
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the primaries behind us, the real fun of election season begins. In the 16th Legislative District, former Congressman Mike Pappas won the Republican nomination to take on Democratic Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker for the open Senate seat. Pappas had a brief stint in Congress and at the U.S. Small Business Administration during the George W. Bush presidency. He later returned to local politics in his hometown and is ready to get back in the game.

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Zwicker
Person
George W Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Seat#Nj Senate#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

Biden Is Speaking to an America That Doesn’t Exist

Joe Biden is not known as a fiery orator, but the president was riled up yesterday. Biden spoke in Philadelphia about voting rights, calling a current round of state laws and bills, plus rhetoric emanating from Donald Trump and others, “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” The president defended the 2020 election, celebrating the record voter turnout, praising election officials who made sure voting was smooth, and rebutting attacks lodged by Trump and his aides, who have baselessly claimed that the election was stolen or marred by fraud. “No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny, such high standards,” Biden said. “The big lie is just that: a big lie.”
POTUSMSNBC

Trump cornered? Witness told prosecutors Trump was involved in tax scheme

While the legal filings in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization do not directly prove Trump’s knowledge of the alleged crimes, the former daughter-in-law of Trump’s money man is now doing just that. Jennifer Weisselberg told prosecutors Trump personally guaranteed the scheme to hide employee income through school costs and that she saw Trump do so in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor John Flannery to discuss this major revelation and why it’s not mentioned in the indictment.July 17, 2021.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
Fox News

Hannity reacts to latest report on Georgia's election results

Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed the importance of election security, citing a new report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which claimed there were some discrepancies in the Fulton County, Georgia election counting process, Thursday on "Hannity." Hannity revealed why he believes Democrats are "terrified" of election integrity measures that are...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Arizona Republicans chasing Sen. Mark Kelly in fundraising for 2022

PHOENIX – Arizona Republicans angling to take on U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly next year are facing an uphill climb when it comes to campaign dollars. The incumbent Democrat pocketed a $6 million second-quarter fundraising haul and will report more than $7 million cash on hand, his campaign said this week. His latest quarterly report hadn’t been posted to the Federal Elections Commission website as of Friday morning, although he had about $4.3 million on hand after the first quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy