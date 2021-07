The Lexus IS has always been one of my favorite luxury sport sedans ever since it made its debut back in 1999. I’m not sure if it’s because the rear-wheel drive compact sport sedan is so much fun to be in and drive, or because it’s so different when compared to the rest of the cars in the Lexus lineup. Or maybe with its sub-$45,000 starting price it is one of the few Lexus models that can be considered ‘affordable’. As I was handed the keys to a 2021 Lexus IS350 F Sport, those feelings of excitement have returned.