Most Marin residents will only be allowed to turn on their sprinklers on one assigned day per week under stricter drought rules passed by the Marin Municipal Water District. The district voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to enact the one-day limit, down from two unassigned days under the prior water use restrictions it approved in May. Drip irrigation will be limited to two unassigned days per week, down from three, and hand-watering will remain exempt. The rules took effect upon passage.