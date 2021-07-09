Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Apple’s Colourful New MacBook Air and Its Upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro Will Get the Mini-LED Treatment

By Jesse Hollington
idropnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite rumours that Apple’s smaller iPad Pro might go straight to OLED, it looks like it’s going to get the mini-LED treatment after all, suggesting that perhaps Apple may indeed have plans to offer three tiers of display technology across its iPad lineup, according to a new investor note from noteworthy analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

www.idropnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Apple Macbook#Ipad Air#Ipad Pro#Oled#Promotion#Macbook Air#Iphone Se#The Apple Watch#The Ipad Air#A14
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
iPad
Related
Computerswccftech.com

Upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Models to Feature Upgraded 1080p Webcam

Apple is expected to announce its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models sometime soon. We are hearing details on what could be part of the forthcoming machines. According to the latest, the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature an upgraded 1080p webcam. Currently, we only get a 720p "FaceTime HD" camera which has been like this for a while in the MacBook Air and Pro models.
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple to Introduce mini-LED With the 11-inch iPad Pro in 2022

Apple only introduced mini-LED to the larger 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro this year. Those that wanted to experience the same display upgrade for media consumption or content creation on the smaller and more portable 11-inch iPad Pro would be out of luck. Fortunately, they will only have to remain patient for a single year because Apple will reportedly bring the same mini-LED to the smaller tablet in 2022.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Reveals MacBook Pro’s Missing Feature

Many saw it as Apple’s answer to the demands of a touchscreen MacBook. Others saw it as a brave new world that would revolutionise applications under MacOS. Some saw it as little more than a gimmick and wanted the tactile function keys to return on their $3000 laptop. The latest...
TechnologyApple Insider

Mini LED coming to 11-inch iPad Pro in 2022, Kuo says

Apple is predicted to introduce a Mini LED version of its 11-inch iPad Pro in 2022, with the company looking to expand deployment of the screen technology through its mobile device lineups. In a note to investors on Friday, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's Mini...
Electronicsimore.com

Brydge announces 11 MAX+ keyboard case for the iPad Pro and iPad Air

Brydge has announced the 11 MAX+. The keyboard case turns your 11-inch iPad Pro or 10.9-inch iPad Air into a...MacBook Pro?. Brydge, a popular accessory maker for the iPad, has announced its newest keyboard case, the 11 MAX+ for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation 11-inch iPad Pro. It is also compatible with the 10.9-inch iPad Air.
ComputersPocket-lint.com

Apple is preparing to ditch the Touch Bar for the upcoming MacBook Pro, analysts suggest

(Pocket-lint) - Apple will drop the Touch Bar from the upcoming MacBook Pro later this year, according to industry analysts. Rumours have repeatedly suggested that the interactive bar, which was first introduced in 2016 and designed to replace the keyboard's F keys, is set to be dropped for the MacBook Pro 2021 lineup. Now, analysts at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) have backed up the suggestions.
Electronicswccftech.com

Apple Adds Another mini-LED Supplier as Its Expects High Demand for M1X MacBook Pro Models

With mass production of the M1X MacBook Pro line expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021, Apple will obviously not want any unnecessary delay resulting from the lack of crucial components, since a new report claims the company is expecting high demand for the upcoming models. To keep up with this demand, Apple has reportedly added another mini-LED supplier to the mix.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Too few mini-LEDs: MacBook Pro 2021 will probably not come until autumn

Apple’s expected 10-core MacBook Pro is apparently not yet ready to start: The manufacturer is currently still trying to ensure a sufficient supply of mini LEDs in order to bring the new, higher-contrast display technology into the professional notebook series, such as from the Supply chain is heard. Apple recently brought two more Chinese suppliers on board to produce additional boards with mini LED backlights in new factories.
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and more accessories are on sale

We start today’s deals with some of the most powerful laptops in the market. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip are getting up to $199 savings, depending on the variant you go for. First up, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM can be yours for $1,300 after receiving a 13 percent discount, which translates to $199 savings on any of its two different color options. Now, if 256GB storage is more than enough for you, you can grab yours for $1,100 after the same $199 discount.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.
Computerstechgig.com

Apple may launch 14, 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

Apple may get the new MacBook Pro rolling in September 2021. The giant is planning to launch the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro soon that will be packed with a radical redesign of current models. The 14-inch MacBook Pro variant is likely to work as the replacement for the 13-inch...
Computerspocketnow.com

New 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro to get a camera upgrade

The new and upcoming 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices will feature an upgraded 1080p web camera. The current camera on the latest MacBooks is only a 720p “FaceTime HD” camera, which is decent, since it hasn’t aged well. Dylandkt, a leaker, says that the new upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch...
ComputersUbergizmo

Redesigned MacBook Pro With Mini LED Display Expected This Year

Right now, the entire MacBook lineup relies on LCD. It has been that way for quite a long time, but Kuo claims that Apple will introduce new 14-inch and 16-inch models later this year that would use mini LEDs. This would result in displays that are richer in color and can display deeper blacks, perfect for watching movies and playing games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy