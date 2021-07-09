Cancel
Michigan employers say WorkKeys test unlocks doors, but lawmakers question whether it’s worth $4.4 million

By Tracie Mauriello, Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
The state spends about $45 per student for juniors to take a career readiness test that few employers consider and even fewer require. It’s wasteful, said state Rep. John Reilly, Republican sponsor of a bill to make the WorkKeys test optional. “It’s costing gobs of money and it’s a waste of students’ time,” he said.

Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education.

