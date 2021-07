Last year, Ruben Salazar’s daughter Camila graduated from college with an architecture degree. The pandemic was in its early days, and full-time jobs were hard to come by. So, Camila did what any enterprising new graduate would do: she picked up freelance design work, snagging gigs where she could to make an income. But when it came time to collect her wages from one client, Camila was asked to wait for a check. As Salazar recalls, “She kept asking, ‘Why can’t you just deposit that money into my Venmo account or put it on my debit card?’ ”