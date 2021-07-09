Cancel
Stocks

Billionaires Peter Thiel And Mike Novogratz Will Take Their Crypto Exchange Idea Public Via $9 Billion Thomas Farley SPAC

By Emily Mason
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bullish, a yet-to-be launched crypto exchange backed by luminaries including Peter Thiel, Alan Howard, and Mike Novogratz announced plans today to go public via a $9 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Far Peak Acquisition Corporation. Other backers include Founders Fund, Louis Bacon, Richard Li, Christian Angermayer, and global investment bank Nomura.

