Billionaires Peter Thiel And Mike Novogratz Will Take Their Crypto Exchange Idea Public Via $9 Billion Thomas Farley SPAC
Bullish, a yet-to-be launched crypto exchange backed by luminaries including Peter Thiel, Alan Howard, and Mike Novogratz announced plans today to go public via a $9 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Far Peak Acquisition Corporation. Other backers include Founders Fund, Louis Bacon, Richard Li, Christian Angermayer, and global investment bank Nomura.www.forbes.com
