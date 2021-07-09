Cancel
Open International Competition for an Architectural and Urban Planning Concept for the Development of the Imeretinskaya embankment on the Sirius federal territory

ArchDaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSirius, the first federal territory in Russia, is initiating the competition for an urban design concept of its 7,5 kilometre long seafront promenade. The open call for teams and individual candidates from Russia and beyond is launched on the competition website. In late September the Jury will shortlist 6 participants...

#Urban Design#Urban Planning#Urban Space#Russia#Imeretinskaya#Jury#Strelka Kb Submission
