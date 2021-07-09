Esther Eugene
Jamaican-born Esther Eugene is a busy woman. She is the founder of All Administrative Solutions, a company that integrates cohesive administrative systems into businesses and offers services such as program management, staffing and training in diversity, team building and cultural competency. In January of 2021, she was sworn in as the President of the St. Petersburg branch of the NAACP, a volunteer position. Leading the local chapter of this storied national organization, founded in 1909 to stop the scourge of lynchings across America, is big work. Esther can be found consulting on local issues ranging from gun violence to development at Tropicana Field, equitable economic development to the latest matters before City Council.stpetecatalyst.com
