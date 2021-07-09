Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Public Works cleaning up dead fish on the bay side

stpetecatalyst.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 9, 2021 - The Department of Public Works informed the St. Pete City Council Thursday that three departments have been working tirelessly to clean up dead fish along the bay side of the city. Resulting from a toxic Red Tide algae bloom, Parks and Recreation and the Sanitation department has joined Public Works in collecting around 6,500 dead fish – or four tons – as of Thursday. City workers retrieved the dead fish through the 4th of July holiday, and it is expected that more will wash ashore following the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Fish#Sanitation#Parks And Recreation#Algae Bloom#The St Pete City Council#Red Tide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ascension Parish, LAbrproud.com

Vegetation Management crews working to clean up Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – After a few delays due to weather, Vegetation Management crews are working full steam ahead to clean up the parish. An Ascension Parish spokesperson said crews are responsible for maintaining sandbag inventory, operating tractor pumps throughout the parish and litter control. Since May, crews have...
Springdale, ARnwaonline.com

Agencies wonder who'll cleans up Spring Creek fish kill

SPRINGDALE -- Thousands of dead fish lay in Spring Creek on Thursday, and no one seems to know who's going to clean up the mess. Walkers on the Razorback Greenway found the fish Wednesday morning and alerted a member of the city's Parks Department staff working along the creek. Michael Kolke, a trails superintendent, said he also smelled ammonia at the scene and reported the situation to the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment's Division of Environmental Quality.
Politicsarlingtonma.gov

Public Works Facility Project

The Town is revamping its existing Department of Public Works facility. The existing site is approximately 4.4 acres, spanning four masonry buildings, including a salt-shed and a fuel facility. Buildings A, B, and D hold historical designations from the National Register of Historic Places, originally built in 1914, while Building C was constructed in 1977. The proposed development includes the rehabilitation of Buildings A through D and the new construction of Building E, a combination of a pre-engineered metal building and conventionally framed structure, with most of the end-users relocated into their renovated spaces.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Thank the city workers who are cleaning up the Tampa Bay fish kill | Letters

In St. Petersburg, climate change smells like rotting fish | Editorial, July 13. Our city workers have been working so hard to clear the waters of the Red Tide kill. They have been near my home on multiple occasions in the last few days attempting to make our living conditions better, while surely being compromised themselves. Please thank them; this is a terrible job. What they are doing is a daunting task for the good of everyone in our fair city — everyone who enjoys a stroll along the water, dinner at the St. Pete Pier or some time with your kids at the playground or beach. We appreciate you and everything you are doing to deal with this terrible situation. We should have a boat parade for you!
Iroquois County, ILThe News-Gazette

Crews are working on cleaning up Iroquois County gas spill

Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency officials say that crews are working to clean up a gas pipeline spill in that county. Iroquois County EMA Coordinator Eric Ceci says that the Marathon Pipe Line has been shut down and is isolated. Ceci says gasoline has reached a field ditch, but the...
Springdale, ARArkansas Online

Dead fish in creek under scrutiny

SPRINGDALE -- The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment hasn't determined what killed thousands of fish Wednesday in a creek in downtown Springdale. Morgan Acuff, a spokesman for the state department, said staff members were investigating the incident but haven't released any information. A city employee Wednesday morning found large...
Environmentdcpostgazette.com

Cleaning up the damage

Hundreds of residents drove in and out of Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Elkhorn (below) between July 10 and 14 to dump their tree branches and debris which had fallen due to the high winds from the weekend’s large storm. Ta-Ha-Zouka was one of six locations across the metro area that were designated for tree branch drop-offs. The storm itself left thousands […]
Environmentcolumbiagorgenews.com

CGWAN cleans up

On July 5, Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network members Marisa Cieloha, Kirsten Dennis and Becky Miles picked up trash left from the Fourth of July community fireworks at the Bingen Marina. Pictured are the three CGWAN members, as well as the litter left behind by those using the marina the night before. White Salmon Mayor Marla Keethler said public works crews from Bingen and White Salmon were scheduled to clean up on July 6, but fierce winds Monday meant trash could blow into the river or scatter on the riverbank before the crews could begin their work.
Advocacyhometownsource.com

Cleaning up before the sun is up

Mound to St. Boni and St. Boni to Mound. Five miles there and five miles back. Maybe you’ve seen him. The cowboy hat. The chihuahua. The extensive gray-white, chest-length beard that joins, indiscernibly, to mustache and then works its way north to hat brim. Then again, 6 a.m. is already...
Lansing, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Lansing Resident Cleans Up the East Side One Median at a Time

I know I'm not the only one that feels this way, but I can't stand seeing litter on the sides of the freeway or on the streets. One of my biggest pet peeves is when you witness someone throw something out of their car window or someone leaves their trash at the beach because they don't feel like taking it with them.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg cleans up 9 tons of dead fish in 24 hours due to Red Tide, Elsa

ST. PETERSBURG — The city’s shoreline was besieged by dead fish and Red Tide blooms. The sidewalk along the shore at North Shore Park reeked of death Friday. Just off into the water, crews in yellow jumpsuits and tall rubber boots scooped dead fish off the top of the water with pool skimmers, put them into trash bags and loaded them into a dump truck. Hundreds of dead fish were still out there, floating just a few feet from shore.
Napa, CAksro.com

Plan to Clean Up Former PGE Site in Napa Up for Public Review

A draft plan to clean up a former PG&E manufactured gas plant site is now up for public review in Napa. The state’s Department of Toxic Substances Control introduced a draft plan, and it is now available for public review until August 3rd. The site along the Napa River was historically a plant that produced gas using coal and oil from 1889 to 1924, and it was shut down after natural gas was introduced. PG&E then sold the property in the early 60s. Officials plan to hold a public meeting this Thursday to provide information on the draft plan and to receive public input.
Manheim, PAWGAL

Neighbors work together to clean up after damaging storm

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The community of Manheim has displayed the importance of kindness tonight. Neighbors are coming together, helping one another clear debris that toppled on to some homes and vehicles after Friday's damaging storms. And this isn't the only place we're seeing this. Other community members across the...
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

South Bay Crews Focus on Debris Clean Up, Another Night of Fireworks

The Fourth of July weekend was busy for firefighters in the South Bay as they answered nearly nonstop reports of potential fires triggered by fireworks. Despite the multiple calls, there was no sign of fire Monday after the holiday, but rather streets littered with firework debris. “I saw all kinds...
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Getting out and cleaning up

The first Keep Pasco Beautiful World Oceans Day cleanup event was hailed a success – with the environment reeling in the biggest benefits, according to a news release. Pasco County has more than 20 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico. In Central Pasco and East Pasco, there are...
Politicswesterniowatoday.com

Clean Up Project Underway?

(Sponsored Content) Sooner or later you’re going to have a project that requires a lot of clean up. Too much clean up for even a dumpster. Solution? We’ve got it for you. Bohlmann and Son’s Sanitation in Audubon. They have partnered with Big O Roll Offs to provide large roll offs for Residential, commercial or construction uses. At last the right size for your job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy