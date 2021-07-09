Public Works cleaning up dead fish on the bay side
July 9, 2021 - The Department of Public Works informed the St. Pete City Council Thursday that three departments have been working tirelessly to clean up dead fish along the bay side of the city. Resulting from a toxic Red Tide algae bloom, Parks and Recreation and the Sanitation department has joined Public Works in collecting around 6,500 dead fish – or four tons – as of Thursday. City workers retrieved the dead fish through the 4th of July holiday, and it is expected that more will wash ashore following the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.stpetecatalyst.com
Comments / 0