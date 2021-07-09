Public Works cleaning up dead fish on the bay side

In St. Petersburg, climate change smells like rotting fish | Editorial, July 13. Our city workers have been working so hard to clear the waters of the Red Tide kill. They have been near my home on multiple occasions in the last few days attempting to make our living conditions better, while surely being compromised themselves. Please thank them; this is a terrible job. What they are doing is a daunting task for the good of everyone in our fair city — everyone who enjoys a stroll along the water, dinner at the St. Pete Pier or some time with your kids at the playground or beach. We appreciate you and everything you are doing to deal with this terrible situation. We should have a boat parade for you!