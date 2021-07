Early last month a tip was forwarded to members of the Metro-Boston Gang Unit regarding a potential cocaine trafficking and distribution operation in the Lowell area. The target was identified as FABIAN SANTANA, 28, of Lowell. During the initial investigation it was discovered that SANTANA has possible affiliations/associations to the Latin Kings street gang and was believed to be distributing cocaine in the surrounding area. SANTANA’s phone number was obtained through previous police reports as well as a separate undercover social media investigation. During the investigation an undercover State Trooper contacted SANTANA, using the cell phone number previously identified, and had numerous voice and text conversations with him regarding the potential sale of cocaine.