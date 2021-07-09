Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Henry Cavill's Geralt Embraces His Destiny In New Witcher Season 2 Trailer, And I'm All In

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than a year and a half has passed since The Witcher premiered on Netflix to introduce viewers to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, take them on a journey through timelines across the Continent, and debut a song that has been stuck in the head of at least one fan since December 2019. It was renewed for Season 2 before Season 1 even premiered, and small details about the next installments have released over the hiatus, but not a whole lot for fans to sink their teeth into... until now. After the reveal of the premiere date, a trailer has released, and I'm officially all in.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witchercon#Bachelor Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Henry Cavill changes course: this will be his new job

Henry Cavill He was fired by Warner Bros and will not play Superman again, he has many projects ahead of him. On December 17, the second season of The Witcher, will soon begin filming the sequel to Enola Holmes and, likewise, he will star in a film with Dua Lipa.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Witcher director imagines Henry Cavill far from the Netflix series

Henry Cavill generates admiration both inside and outside the industry. The Briton has millions of fans around the world, but he also has people who idolize him for how he is in his day-to-day work. One of them is Stephen Surjik, director of The Witcher, who raved about the actor and He said he imagines it far from the series Netflix in the future. Sight!
Beauty & Fashionheroichollywood.com

See Henry Cavill Return As Superman With The Classic Suit & Hairstyle

New artwork envisions Henry Cavill returning to the role of Superman with an updated suit and the character’s iconic hairstyle. Henry Cavill made his debut as Superman in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, fans really responded to his portrayal as Superman and looked forward to seeing him return in future projects. Henry Cavill would reprise his role as Kal-El in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League, the latter of which would then lead to Zack Snyder’s director’s cut that released onto HBO Max earlier this year.
MoviesTwinfinite

New Geralt of Rivia Figure Modeled on Henry Cavill Revealed at WitcherCon

The first-ever WitcherCon is now underway as the first of two streams took place this afternoon, comprised of various panels and featurettes involving both cast members of Netflix’s popular show and developers from CD Projekt Red. Among the announcements was the reveal of a new Geralt of Rivia figure modelled on Henry Cavill, created by Dark Horse. The figure launches on Dec. 1 for $49.99. Pre-orders are already live here.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Witcher: Netflix Reveals New WitcherCon Teaser Featuring Henry Cavill

Netflix and CD Projekt Red are seriously gearing up for the first WitcherCon virtual event tomorrow. Ahead of the event itself, a new teaser featuring Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, hyping up WitcherCon. While it is known that WitcherCon will not feature anything about a new The Witcher video game from CD Projekt Red, it is expected to be heavy on announcements from Netflix in terms of information about the upcoming The Witcher Season 2, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Witcher Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date, And That's Not All

The Witcher fans have been waiting well over a year to find out what happens next after the Season 1 finale that left Yennefer in dire straits, while also finally letting Geralt and Ciri's paths cross. War has come to the Continent, and the stage was set for a thrilling (and more linear) start to Season 2...whenever that would happen, as no premiere date had been announced. Now, Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date and some new first looks, and it's time to start getting excited!
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

First Trailer for Netflix's Fantasy Epic THE WITCHER Season 2

The first long-awaited full trailer for The Witcher Season 2 has been released by Netflix, and it’s sure to get fans pumped up for what’s coming in this next chapter of the story. As you’ll see Henry Cavill‘s Geralt of Rivia and Freya Allan‘s Ciri are in for quite an adventurous and dangerous journey.
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look: What’s Next for Geralt & Ciri? (VIDEO)

Finally! Thanks to WitcherCon on July 9, we now have quite a bit more information about the Henry Cavill-starring The Witcher Season 2. First of all, the “Deck of Destiny” panel — with cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, and Paul Bullion and showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich — revealed the new season will premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 17, just before the end of the year. (Previously, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos pointed to the fourth quarter — October, November, or December — for its return date.)
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill’s Witcher Takes On Superman With A Lightsaber In Awesome Fan Art

Given his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors, it comes as no surprise that Henry Cavill has a legion of fans eager to see what role he has lined up next. Especially in the realms of sci-fi and nerd culture as a whole, the Superman star has only endeared himself further as a self-professed gamer. Naturally, this has prompted many to imagine how he could look as numerous pop culture characters such as Captain Britain as well as DC’s Dark Knight and while the subject of this particular story adheres mostly to his known credits, it seems as though Instagram user Erathrim20 would love nothing more than to see Cavill wield a weapon synonymous with Star Wars.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Witcher' Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released

The Witcher Season 2 finally has a release date, and brand new teaser trailer has been released as well. The new season of the fantasy drama will debut on Netflix this winter, premiering on Dec. 17. We also now have some clues as to what will happen over the course of the eight-episode season. [Please Note: Possible Spoilers Below for The Witcher.]
ComicsComicBook

The Witcher: Ronin Gives Fans Geralt's First Manga

With this week's WitcherCon, fans of Geralt of Rivia were able to not only see more from the upcoming second season of Netflix's live-action Witcher series but also had the opportunity to scope out a first look at the upcoming anime film, Nightmare of the Wolf. Now, on the heels of these big announcements, Geralt will be brought into a new comic series that re-imagines the Witcher in a manga setting, with a new Kickstarter being hype that will change the world that has become so popular outside of the gaming community thanks to the streaming service of Netflix.
Comicspsu.com

The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf Is A New Anime Film Focused On Geralt’s Mentor Coming This August

Even if you haven’t played The Witcher, it is likely you know of the legend that is Geralt of Rivia, and if you have played it, then you are very familiar with it, but have you ever wondered about who helped Geralt become the legend we know? Netflix has the answer there, with a new animated film all focused around Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf coming on August 23, 2021.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Witcher (Season 2) on Netflix: Geralt de Rivia and Ciri star in its teaser trailer

The long-awaited second season of The Witcher series on Netflix yesterday confirmed its premiere date during WitcherCon: the December 17 This same year is the day that Geralt de Rivia’s followers must mark on their calendar. Also, how could it be otherwise, The teaser trailer is now available, in which both the sorcerer and Ciri monopolize all the spotlights and which you can enjoy at the head of these lines.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Henry Cavill has the perfect double to fill in in Superman

On May 5, fans of Henry Cavill They found news that they did not expect, precisely, on the actor’s birthday. As it turns out, Warner Bros, decided to fire him as a Superman interpreter which made him put aside the DC Extended Universe and the giant S on his chest and, despite the fact that there are rumors of a possible appearance of the artist as this superhero, there is still no reason to get excited.

Comments / 0

Community Policy