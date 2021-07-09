SCPHD sees increase in COVID-19 cases in Magic Valley
MAGIC VALLEY — The South Central Public Health District reports the Magic Valley is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the eight counties. The uptick in cases comes after the region was seeing a decrease in cases for the last couple of months following the release of the vaccine. SCPHD officials say the decrease in cases was not only due to people being vaccinated but also to people building natural immunity after contracting the virus.www.kivitv.com
Comments / 0