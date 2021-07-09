Illegal dumping piles up for decades behind West Baltimore rowhomes: 'It's not okay'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) – Baltimore’s trash problems aren’t getting better and one woman in the Penn-North neighborhood knows about it all too well. Vonita Wilson said there has been a trash dump behind her home for 20 years. Wilson said the illegal dumping, which is evident in the back yard and alley behind the stretch of rowhomes, has created a fire hazard as some of the garbage could make it difficult for the people in the homes to leave through the back door if there was ever a fire.