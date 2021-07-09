‘The Witcher’: Netflix Reveals Release Date for Season 2
Toss a coin to Netflix because the streaming service has officially set a release date for The Witcher Season 2. The first season came out all the way back in 2019, so it’s been a while since viewers caught up with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). The streaming platform opened its WitcherCon event on July 9, 2021, with the news fans have been waiting for. Luckily, they won’t have to wait too long to see what’s become of Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan).www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0