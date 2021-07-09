Cancel
‘The Witcher’: Netflix Reveals Release Date for Season 2

By Amanda Mullen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 7 days ago
Toss a coin to Netflix because the streaming service has officially set a release date for The Witcher Season 2. The first season came out all the way back in 2019, so it’s been a while since viewers caught up with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). The streaming platform opened its WitcherCon event on July 9, 2021, with the news fans have been waiting for. Luckily, they won’t have to wait too long to see what’s become of Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan).

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

Freya Allan
Anya Chalotra
Henry Cavill
Kristofer Hivju
