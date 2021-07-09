Cancel
The Supreme Court was right to protect the names of financial donors to charities

By The Deseret News Editorial Board
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the First Amendment’s guarantee of the right to freely assemble is to mean anything in the 21st century, it must include the ability to freely associate with political, charitable or other organizations without the fear of harassment. Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week in Americans for Prosperity...

Deseret News

Deseret News

Utah's oldest news source.

#U S Supreme Court#Civil Rights#Constitutional Rights#Black Americans#Charity#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Founders
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Got It Right in Arizona Voting Law Decision

In one of the most anticipated decisions of the term, the U.S. Supreme Court sustained two Arizona voting procedures against a sweeping challenge under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In the process, the court shaped the course of election litigation for years to come. But most importantly, the justices got it right.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

A puzzling Supreme Court decision

Among the recently released U.S, Supreme Court decisions, the most widely criticized — and rightly so — was its ruling, in the case of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, that Arizona had the right to enact a law clearly intended to impede voting by that state’s minority populations. The most...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court donor ruling is a defeat for Kamala Harris

Many media pundits will reflexively view the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the California rule mandating that nonprofit groups disclose their top donors as a victory for conservatives such as Charles Koch. While the Koch-associated group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) served as the lead plaintiff to challenge the law, this 6-3 ruling by the justices should also be viewed as a loss for Vice President Harris.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Trump’s own Supreme Court justice undercut his Facebook lawsuit

Former president Donald Trump announced a lawsuit Wednesday against social media companies that have blocked his accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. And in doing so, he advanced a rather novel legal argument: that these platforms are not private businesses but in fact state actors, i.e. de facto government entities. One must be a state actor, after all, to be sued for First Amendment violations. Ipso facto, Trump needs the courts to declare social media behemoths such as Facebook state actors.
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

Book World: The Supreme Court's complicated civil rights hero

- - - Few Supreme Court opinions have resonated through the ages more than John Marshall Harlan's lone dissent in Plessy v. Ferguson, the 1896 case establishing the infamous "separate but equal" doctrine. "There is in this country no superior, dominant, ruling class," Harlan proclaimed. "Our Constitution is color-blind," he continued, "and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens." Outnumbered seven to one, Harlan expected that the ruling would tarnish the court's reputation and poison racial relations for generations.
Congress & CourtsGreenwichTime

South Dakota Supreme Court reverses parental rights ruling

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that a state judge and the Department of Social Services failed to consider improvements in a mother's parenting skills and living conditions before terminating her rights to her child. The high court this week reversed a ruling by Circuit...
Congress & Courtsequalrights.org

ERA & CWLC advocate for survivors’ rights before CA Supreme Court

July 15, 2021 – Los Angeles. Equal Rights Advocates and the California Women’s Law Center, represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, earlier this month filed an important amicus brief in support of the University of Southern California before the California Supreme Court in Boermeester v. Carry. The issue before the Court is whether schools must allow cross examination of student victims of gender-based violence by the students facing expulsion. In our amicus brief, ERA and CWLC explain that classrooms should not be turned into courtrooms and “a school disciplinary proceeding can be fair without criminal trial procedures such as cross-examination.”
Presidential ElectionWest Central Tribune

American Opinion: The court and the vote: The Supreme Court gets voting rights wrong

First, the majority — which goes to great lengths to claim to care deeply about the precise text of laws passed by Congress — woefully and willfully misinterpreted the Voting Rights Act to uphold two Arizona ballot-casting restrictions. One invalidates otherwise legitimate votes cast out of one’s precinct, even when some of the votes on a citizen’s ballot are for president, senator, governor and other officials on all ballots regardless of precinct. The other restricts who is allowed to transport early ballots to drop-boxes, election offices or polling places.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: How the Supreme Court eroded voting rights

If a law is working, if it is preventing trouble, isn’t that a good reason to get rid of it?. In a word, that is stupid. Ruth Bader Ginsburg , the late Supreme Court Justice, famously warned such stupidity amounts to “throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
Congress & CourtsJoplin Globe

George F. Will: A Supreme Court ruling protecting speech astonishes Schumer

WASHINGTON — Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is a Ferrari of rhetoric, accelerating lickety-split down the hyperbole highway when disappointed by the Supreme Court. So he called “jaw-dropping” the court’s recent 6-3 ruling striking down California’s law requiring charities operating there to report to the state’s attorney general the identities of major donors. California, which is supposed to keep these identities confidential, claims to have rectified the causes of its failures to do so.
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

U.S. Supreme Court protects privacy of nonprofit supporters

Last week, the United States Supreme Court issued a landmark decision protecting the privacy of individuals who support nonprofit organizations. The case, Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta, challenged a California requirement that any charity seeking to solicit funds must disclose its major donors to the state attorney general. This requirement was imposed by Vice President Kamala Harris when she was California’s attorney general. In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court held that “California’s disclosure requirement is facially invalid because it burdens donors’ First Amendment rights and is not narrowly tailored to an important government interest.”

