Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Opinion: Wisdom Workout

By Susan McNeal Velasquez
lagunabeachindy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen personal growth becomes a topic of interest, it is easy to get caught in a subtle and unexpected trap. This dilemma can be pinpointed by these two questions. Is your life an endless problem to be solved or is your life a reality to be experienced?. Your answer holds...

www.lagunabeachindy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Weight LossThrive Global

Bracha Goetz: “Creative wisdom”

…Recognizing that many other natural physical pleasures can be subbed in for food — like spending time in nature or dancing to great music — is freeing. Subbing in more natural foods instead of the more addictive processed food also works. And this isn’t a distraction technique. It is providing our essence what it desperately needs to thrive.
SocietyDaily Corinthian

Wisdom and knowledge are different

There’s a big difference between wisdom and knowledge. Understanding this is a significant factor in how much you accomplish. What you know, and how you apply it, can be very different. Being wise is much more than being knowledgeable. Knowledge is the accumulation of information through experience, observation, study, and...
Longevitykcrw.com

Is wisdom the key to successful old age?

Despite increasing longevity, old age can present overwhelming challenges; the loss of mobility, cognitive decline, hearing and sight loss and increased dependence on others can result in pain and suffering as well as frustration and depression. Maintaining a positive attitude can be hard but research shows those who are able to exhibit the characteristics of wisdom, are better able to navigate the ravages of old age.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Dad can't expect daughter to make concessions for his choices

Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, who was not invited and therefore not in attendance. (My parents get along.)
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Guy Wanted to Sit Next to a Girl in the Library

A guy walked into a library and saw a girl reading. He admired her and asked if he could sit next to her, but her response would go on to leave him shocked and embarrassed. A guy saw a girl in the library and asked her if he could sit with her. The girl screamed at him with irritation, saying, "I don't wanna sleep with you at night pervert."
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.
ReligionPark Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Wisdom is living without illusion

God Himself has promised that if we lack wisdom, there’s an incredible resource at our disposal. But receiving wisdom requires communication, as James 1:5 states, “If any of you lacks wisdom (clarity), let him ask of God, who gives to all generously (liberally) and without reproach, and it will be given to him.”
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Relationship Advicemidfloridanewspapers.com

Wisdom Sufficiency

Have you ever thought about the term ‘pearls of wisdom’? I imagine actual pearls strung together, each given its own size/shade variant, yet filled with gobs of life giving truth. The string bears no clasp, it’s open-ended, making room for more wisdom that goes beyond sage advice or a sought after answer.
WorkoutsTrendHunter.com

All-in-One Workout Benches

FITBENCH FREE is an all-in-one workout bench for the home gym and other settings that helps to save space by offering a high level of versatility. The lightweight design is complete with four sets of dumbbells, a kettlebell, a slam ball, six bands and multiple anchor points for them, plus a cushioned top that can be configured in six different ways. The compact workout bench also doubles as a storage space for the accessories when they are not needed.
Reserve, LAL'Observateur

Serenity, courage & wisdom are keys to a balanced life

I believe the secret to living a positive, exciting and productive life is to live each day as it could be our last, but plan as we expect to live forever. Positive people start each day excited and anxious to see what God has in store for them and giving Him thanks for what they have.
Workoutsmerricksart.com

My Weekly Workout Schedule

A daily breakdown of my workout schedule – the programs and apps I use, and how I stay motivated and in a good habit to exercise everyday. I’ve been getting a lot of questions lately about my exercise routine and schedule, and although it’s always shifting a little bit, I thought I’d share what I’ve been doing the last few months.
Religiontheworker.org

Weekly Wisdom | July 2021

Each Wednesday we share some Weekly Wisdom with you written by one of your fellow parishioners! Take some time to read over the note and reflect on how you can apply it to your life as you live your faith!. July 7. “Your faith has saved you.” (Matthew 9:22) Whenever...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Couple in Love Decided to Prove Their Feelings

Being in a relationship can be hard work. These three jokes about relationships will have you laughing out loud and perhaps leave you thinking about your own relationship!. Once upon a time, a couple were deeply and madly in love. They decided that they wanted to express their love for one another. So they thought about a big romantic gesture they could do for each other.
Workoutsmarksdailyapple.com

The Incredible Benefits of Barefoot Workouts

The craziest thing happened to me once on a hike. It was a decent one—about 8 miles roundtrip, with plenty of elevation gain. I went up just fine, even picking up random logs and rocks to carry along the way to add to the experience (and intensity). But on the descent, about a mile in, my left quad started cramping. I changed how I walked, I took rests, I walked more slowly, I tried placing more emphasis on my hips and glutes, but nothing worked. The cramp was overwhelming and getting worse by the minute.
Columbus, GAwrbl.com

Workout Wednesday: Kettlebell workout for busy Moms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Kettlebells has become a go-to for full-body workouts for many busy Moms who are in need of an exercise routine to do no matter where they are. We got in touch with Tina Davis with Total Definition Fitness shows you how a kettlebell can give you a full body workout.

Comments / 0

Community Policy