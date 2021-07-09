Cancel
Florida State

Central Florida 100: Tourism, school surveys and the looming eviction crisis

Orlando Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Martha Are, CEO, Central Florida Commission on Homelessness. Last week: SHELTER FROM THE STORM: Central Florida was fortunate to miss the impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa, but our neighbors in Jacksonville and Georgia weren’t as lucky, with residents there facing death and injury. The onset of hurricane season holds disproportionate risk for our unsheltered neighbors, who are uniquely vulnerable to the elements. In years past, existing shelters increased capacity to temporarily house those who need it, but space remains limited this year due to COVID-19. Homeless Services Network is working closely with our partners to ensure emergency temporary shelter is available, and that those who need it know how to access it.

