For years now, a bar cart has been an essential piece of home decor. You're able to put one in your room of choice, whether it's your living room or dining room, and have an easy home bar set up that is perfect for entertaining and adding an extra statement to your space. Whether you have plenty of room or are decorating a small space, styling a bar cart with all of your favorite barware and decor is not only fun, but also incredibly easy to do.