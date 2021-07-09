Cancel
CDC: Students should return to in-person classes

By Casey Harper
Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Center for Disease Control updated federal COVID guidance Friday with several major changes as schools around the country grapple with policies for students' return in the fall. The CDC urged schools to allow students to return to in-person classes whether or not they are vaccinated...

